Thunder Bay's Lifewater again named one of Canada's top charities, a 'humbling' experience

A Thunder Bay-based organization that provides people around the world with clean drinking water has once again been named one of Canada's top charities.

Lifewater recently made Charity Intelligence Canada's list of the top 10 Canadian charities making the most impact per dollar donated.

It's the fourth year in a row Lifewater has made the list, an honour that's "pretty humbling," said Lifewater president Lynda Gehrels, "on the flip side, it's pretty daunting," she said.

Lifewater works to provide clean drinking water in countries around the world, including Haiti, Kenya, Liberia, and Haiti. Most of the work involves digging new wells, repairing existing wells, repairing and replacing pumps, and providing health and hygiene training.

Gehrels, in fact, just returned from six weeks in Africa.

"I've never seen so many people live with so little water," she said.

Volunteers with Lifewater Canada repair a water pump in Haiti. (Lifewater Canada/Provided)

Gehrels said while repairing pumps is important, so is ensuring there are enough pumps in a given area.

"If I have a village and it [has] 1,200 people, and I have one pump, that pump's going to go down all the time," she said. "Or say I have one pump ... and the next village doesn't, or they only have one pump, and their pump goes down, then they all flock to the other village and then you've got double people accessing that pump and it'll go down."

And the pumps are well-used, Gehrels said: people need to pump the handle 40 or 50 times to fill a five-gallon bucket with water, and most people are filling multiple buckets at once.

"We can imagine what happens when you've got that number of people waiting in queues," she said. "They've all got places to go, things to do."

"The children are going to get pushed aside because they're the ones that are, for the most part, getting the water for their family. So they'll be late for school, if they get to school."

Greg Thompson, director of research at Charity Intelligence Canada, said Lifewater is doing its work in a very cost-effective way.

"The average well probably cost, say, $5,000," he said. "Lifewater's processes can get that down to about $2,500."

"First off, they're doing it very cost-effectively, but then what they notice is that many of the pumps that they see, and wells that they see, when they're over in in developing countries are are breaking down after a couple of years."

"It's far more cost-effective to actually fix those. For $20 they can fix the seal on a pump, or they can fix the handle for $100, and bring that life-saving clean water back to the villages."

A woman carries a bucket of water on her head, in Harare, Zimbabwe. Communities in Africa often have inadequate drinking water infrastructure. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Associated Press )

According to a recent report from the UN, nearly 90 per cent of homesteads in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to piped water, which means that women and girls walk two hours to collect water for basic needs.

Climate change also has a major effect on water security in Africa. Mozambique, Madagascar, and Zimbabwe are among the top 20 countries most affected by climate change, according to the 2021 Global Climate Index.

Gehrels said the charity — which was originally founded in 1995 by her late husband Jim and other volunteers — has grown in recent years, with full- and part-time support added to help the charity do its work.

"Until Jim passed away, it was basically all held within my house," she said. Being named to Charity Intelligence's list four years ago, made a big difference in the work they could do.

"We just exploded, partly because the Charity Intelligence notoriety, and so we're about four times as big as we were before."