A popular summer pastime of hanging out at the local pool is in jeopardy in countless communities across Canada due to a shortage of lifeguards.

It's forced municipalities across the country to scale back pool hours, while getting creative with recruitment tactics. But that's not always an easy task for smaller and more isolated communities in northwestern Ontario.

In Thunder Bay, one of the city's acting aquatics supervisors says they're experiencing a major shortage of staff within their facilities.

"It definitely has been an issue, but we haven't been hit this hard and seen this drastic of a change until this year," said Nicole Perozak, the city's acting community aquatics supervisor.

The city usually employs about 60 staff, with an additional 30 people on call. This year Thunder Bay only has about 36 people lifeguarding, with just nine people on call.

Having half of the usual amount of staff has led to a change in how things are run, with many facilities operating at reduced hours. Perozak says some facilities have one staff member working between two different sites, alternating opening hours at each.

"So we can only have so many people in the pool for the number of lifeguards on deck. Once we get to 30 people, we need to have two lifeguards on deck. So if we don't have the two lifeguards, then we would stop how many people are allowed to come into the facility, we would have to close the doors," she said.

Widall pool is one of two outdoor facilities in the city. Thunder Bay has six facilities in total, but this year a lack of available lifeguards means some sites are operating at reduced hours. (Widall Pool/Facebook)

While a shortage of lifeguards doesn't necessarily make local pools less safe, advocates worry the shortage could have lasting consequences for a generation of children struggling to access swimming lessons.

Lifeguards crucial in water safety education

"It's definitely a short-term problem this year, and it's going to be a medium-term problem and a longer-term problem because even if we can sort of get through the summer, there are still not enough younger pre-lifeguards in the pathway to become lifeguards," said Barbara Byers, public education director at the Lifesaving Society of Canada.

Byers said many of those with lifeguarding experience have moved on to other fields, and the training required means it's difficult to quickly hire new workers.

As well, many training courses haven't been able to run over the past three years due to the pandemic, and in some areas, like Thunder Bay, the amount of available people who can offer the training is dwindling.

In the long term, Byers is concerned that children, particularly those from low-income families, won't have access to swimming lessons — something she views as an essential life skill.

Northwestern Ontario town puts in the work to staff outdoor pool

The need for water safety education is why community members in Manitouwadge, Ont., have put in the work to ensure their outdoor pool has plenty of staff.

Students from Manitouwadge were recruited to take part in courses with hope they'll be able to complete their National Lifeguard Certification. The participants had to travel to Marathon for training to use their indoor pool. A lack of resources, like a limited access to indoor facilities, is just one of the barriers keeping people in smaller communities from enrolling in lifeguard training. It's a problem the Township of Manitouwadge has put work into fixing. (Township of Manitouwadge/ Facebook)

In the last year the small town, located over 300 kilometres away from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been able to secure seven lifeguards.

Nickie Chik and Todd Begin created an outreach program to attract people to start training with the goal of achieving their national lifeguard certification.

The certification takes months to complete, and costs participants. For people in more isolated communities like Manitouwadge, completing necessary training also involves traveling in some cases.

Town staff in Manitouwadge recognized these realities as barriers, prompting them to put a proposal forward to council to help cover some of the costs involved for willing participants.

"At the time, no outdoor pools were open, so we had to send them to Marathon, which has an indoor pool, and town council actually covered the cost to rent the pool and the meeting rooms in Marathon. As well for the students to go and get trained there," said Chik, who is the Community Programmer in the town.

Chik says the proposal for this program was successful, because the town council recognized the importance of having staff available to keep the pool in operation.

"We offer swimming lessons every year and then the children and adults are safe when they go in the water. We have a lot of lakes and a lot of outdoor activities in Manitouwadge so for people to be safe on the water was really important as well," she added.

Thunder Bay is also working on putting together a program that will help address the local shortage of lifeguards by focusing on recruitment, and town officials hope that can start in the fall.

Perozak, Thunder Bay's aquatics supervisor, said the city is also in discussions with other communities in the region to come up with collaborative ways to address the problem.

In the past, Thunder Bay has served as a lifeguard training hub for surrounding areas. That's something Perozak said she would like to see continue moving forward.