The Thunder Bay Public Library is moving into phase three of its reopening plan next month, and will begin accepting returns at two branches.

As of July 2, returns will be accepted at the Waverley and Mary J.L. Black libraries.

Returns can be made Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the library said.

Instructions for returning items will be posted on-site.

The library has a seven-phase plan to resume services that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase four will allow for items on hold to be picked up; details will be provided at a later date, the library said.

There is no timeline for moving from phase to phase, and any changes depend on staff safety, building preparation, staff capacity, and public safety, the library said.