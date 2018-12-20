Thunder Bay Public Library moves to 'decolonize' after 2 reports critical of racism in city

The Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) announced it has started taking action to decolonize, and has partnered with the Anishinabek Employment and Training Services to begin the "process of unlearning the settler colonial culture."

In response to two highly-critical reports from the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) highlighting the systemic racism that exists within the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and its civilian oversight board, the library is reaffirming "it's commitment to anti-racism and decolonization" by standing "in solidarity with the Indigenous people of Thunder Bay".

It is establishing an Indigenous Knowledge Centre at each branch, as well as Community Hub with an elder in residence at the Waverly Library.

"Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) recognizes, accepts and acknowledges that racism exists in Thunder Bay and at TBPL," CEO and chief librarian John Pateman stated in a written release Tuesday. "Racism is the problem and only a strong anti-racism response is the answer."

In response to the findings detailed in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) Call to Action and the recommendations made after the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations youth, in the spring of 2017 the TBPL board approved an action plan to support the "advancement of initiatives in decolonization, anti-racism, reconciliation and relationship building with Indigenous peoples."

In June 2018, representatives from 11 major organizations in Thunder Bay, including the library, committed to addressing racism by setting short and long-term goals to meet the TRC calls to action, develop and maintain respectful relations with Indigenous governments, organizations and individuals and report on these goals, annually, beginning in June 2019.

"Racism is based on power and access to resources," Pateman added. "It divides us and it is unacceptable."

He said the library has also made the recent OIPRD report titled, Broken Trust - Indigenous People and the Thunder Bay Police Service, available online and in each location.

"We also commit to examining the report to determine if there are any recommendations contained therein that require action by the library."