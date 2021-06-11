Marshall Hardy-Fox pleads guilty to kidnapping with intent, accessory to murder

One of the men charged in the 2019 murder of Lee Chiodo has pleaded guilty.

Marshall Hardy-Fox pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping with intent and one count of accessory to murder, during a court proceeding in Thunder Bay this week.

Hardy-Fox was initially charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in the death of Chiodo, whose body was found by a passerby in the Mission Marsh area on Feb. 24, 2019.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered, and the matter is due back in assignment court in August.

Two other men are facing charges in Chiodo's death.

David Hui and Musab Khamis Saboon are both charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Both are due back in court on Oct. 28 for trial confirmation hearings.