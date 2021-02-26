Learn how this Dryden accountant shifted into pasta making
Bobbi Turpin's pasta can be found at local markets, restaurants and though delivery
Bobbi Turpin never expected to become a full-time pasta maker.
"It's a happy surprise," the professional accountant and bookkeeper said with a laugh. "It started off as a hobby."
I reached Turpin recently to learn how she turned her passion for pasta into a business called The Pure Blend.
Shortly after our conversation, Turpin told me that she'll be moving production of her growing enterprise out of her home and into a commercial kitchen in April.
To learn more about The Pure Blend, head to their website. Thanks to listener John Russell for the tip.
