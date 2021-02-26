Learn how this Dryden accountant shifted into pasta making

Bobbi Turpin never expected to become a full-time pasta maker.

"It's a happy surprise," the professional accountant and bookkeeper said with a laugh. "It started off as a hobby."

Bobbi Turpin is the owner of The Pure Blend. (Submitted by Bobbi Turpin)

I reached Turpin recently to learn how she turned her passion for pasta into a business called The Pure Blend.

Tap the player hear our conversation.

Up North 5:53 Northern Nosh: The Pure Blend Jonathan spoke with Bobbi Turpin, an accountant-turned-pasta maker in Dryden about her business, called The Pure Blend. 5:53

Shortly after our conversation, Turpin told me that she'll be moving production of her growing enterprise out of her home and into a commercial kitchen in April.

To learn more about The Pure Blend, head to their website. Thanks to listener John Russell for the tip.

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.