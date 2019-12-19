City of Thunder Bay now offers loans to pay for lead water pipe replacement
Council authorized loans of up to $3,000 at Monday’s meeting
Thunder Bay residents with lead water service pipes can now borrow money from the city to help pay for their replacement.
At Monday's meeting, council voted to approve a new loan program that offers up to $3,000 to help cover the cost of replacing lead water pipes.
The pipes were used prior to the mid-1950s to connect homes to city water mains.
The city said lead can seep into water, if water sits in a lead service pipe too long.
Lead can pose health risks if too much is consumed; children under age six and pregnant women are most at-risk, the city said.
The loans are repayable over five years, or 10 years for property owners that qualify under the Tax and Credit Program for Low-Income Seniors.
For more information, visit thunderbay.ca/leadpipes.