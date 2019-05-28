A security guard at an LCBO on Thunder Bay's north side was taken to hospital after reportedly struggling with a male suspect who was trying to steal alcohol, police said.

According to a written release from city police, officers were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m to the LCBO at 1010 Dawson Road after reports of a male and a female attempting to steal alcohol from the store on Monday.

Police said the suspects were confronted by the security guard when they were attempting to leave the store without paying for a bottle.

A struggle ensued between the guard and the male suspect, police said. During the struggle, the guard and the male suspect broke through a window, causing cuts to the security guard's jaw and neck area.

Despite the injuries, the guard was able to gain control of the situation with the help from a passerby, the release said.

Police said officers arrived and took the accused into custody. The 32-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with robbery.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.