LCBO looks to add more agency stores in northwestern Ontario

Northwestern Ontario residents in some smaller communities may soon find they don't have to travel as far to buy alcohol.

The LCBO is in the process of adding 200 new convenience outlets — previously known as agency stores — and 87 new grocery store outlets.

In northwestern Ontario, the outlets are being proposed for eight communities, the LCBO said. They are:

Barwick

Cloud Bay

Eagle River

Hymers

Nolalu

Oxdrift

Red Rock

Rosslyn Village

LCBO convenience outlets are options for communities too small to support a full-sized LCBO store.

The provincial crown corporation is currently accepting proposals from people interested in running a convenience outlet. The deadline for submissions is June 25, and site visits would take place in July.

The LCBO says successful applicants would start to receive authorizations in August.

The goal is to have 60 more outlets open across the province in August, another 90 by December, and the remainder by spring 2020, the LCBO states on its website.