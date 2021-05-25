Law society hearing for Thunder Bay lawyer accused of professional misconduct scheduled for Tuesday

A Law Society Tribunal hearing for a Thunder Bay lawyer accused of misleading several clients over more than a decade is scheduled to to begin Tuesday afternoon.

The tribunal is making several separate allegations against Thomas Michael Harris. They include allegations that Harris failed to commence legal action that he had been retained to undertake, and an allegation that Harris told a client a $450,000 settlement had been awarded, when that wasn't the case.

The tribunal's filing also alleges that Harris failed to file an expert report, which was required by a case conference order. That resulted in a default $240,000 judgment against Harris' client.

Another allegation claims that Harris withdrew a client's claim to terminate spousal support payments and falsely advised the client that his firm would make payments on the client's behalf. Tribunal documents state that ultimately led to the client's driver's licence being suspended for not paying spousal support.

A full list of the allegations is available on the tribunal's website.

The virtual hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Harris' law licence had previously been put under an administrative suspension by the Law Society of Ontario