A suspended Thunder Bay, Ont., lawyer is facing 20 criminal charges, including forgery and obstructing justice, police said Friday.

Thunder Bay police said Daniel James William Matson, 31, was charged by the economic crime unit on Jan. 22.

A criminal investigation was launched after the Law Society of Ontario provided information about Matson to local police.

Law society documents provided to CBC News show Matson received an interlocutory licence suspension because he "may have behaved dishonourably in relation to three clients" in a number of ways, including allegedly forging court orders, judgements, garnishees' statements, bank slips, cheques, wire transfers, and emails from opposing counsel.

The documents also state that Matson allegedly misled his clients into "believing that he had taken steps in their litigation, including obtaining final judgement, when such steps had not occurred."

Further, the documents state Matson misled his clients into "believing that he had large sums of money in trust for them, when he did not."

The documents show Matson did not oppose the law society's motion for an interlocutory suspension, and "did not file any material on the motion to contradict the allegations, or to explain his alleged misconduct."

The law society has not yet scheduled any further hearings for Matson.

Matson has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on March 29.