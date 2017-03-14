Ontario law society launches misconduct, capacity proceedings against suspended Thunder Bay lawyer

The Law Society of Ontario has launched proceedings against a suspended Thunder Bay lawyer over alleged misconduct and questions about his capacity to meet his obligations.

The law society's tribunal temporarily suspended the law licence of Christopher Watkins in 2019; that suspension remains in effect.

The tribunal's latest weekly update — posted on its website — showed that two new applications were filed on June 30, relating to Watkins.

One is a notice of application regarding alleged professional misconduct by Watkins.

The application alleges Watkins "engaged in conduct that tends to bring discredit upon the legal profession."

The allegations from seven unnamed clients, and involve several complaints against Watkins, including counts of conflict of interest, failing to serve clients to the "standard of a competent lawyer," missing court dates, failing to promptly provide documents requested by the law society, failing to properly account for funds received by clients, and the alleged improper withdrawal of more than $18,000 from a trust account.

The second application is an attempt by the law society to determine whether Watkins is, or has been, incapacitated.

The Law Society Act defines incapacitated as "if, by reason of physical or mental illness, other infirmity or addiction to or excessive use of alcohol or drugs, he or she is incapable of meeting any of his or her obligations as a licensee."

A law society spokesperson said there are a variety of possible orders that could come out of a capacity proceeding; those include putting terms and conditions on a law licence, order a lawyer to get treatment, or suspend a licence until certain conditions are met.

The spokesperson said both the misconduct and capacity matters will be spoken to at the tribunal's Proceeding Management Conference on July 20, when dates for a pre-hearing conference are expected to be set.