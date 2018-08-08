Police continue search for missing 17-year-old Kenora, Ont., teen

Ontario Provincial Police say they continue to search for a teenage girl, who was last seen in Kenora, a week ago.

Latoya Assin, 17, was last seen on Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. on Pirie Lane in Kenora, OPP said, adding there has still been no sign of the girl.

All officers on patrol in the northwestern Ontario community are keeping an eye out for her, in addition to those assigned to her missing person case, Staff Sgt. Paul Van Belleghem told CBC News on Wednesday.

He added that, based on their investigation so far and information investigators have received, police believe Assin is still in the Kenora area.

Treaty Three police are also assisting in the investigation, Van Belleghem said.

Assin is described as being five-feet-five-inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and long black hair.

When she was last seen, Assin was reportedly wearing a black tank top and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Kenora OPP.