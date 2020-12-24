A former Thunder Bay city councillor has been sentenced on charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

During a court proceeding on Wednesday, Larry Hebert received a one-year conditional sentence on both counts.

He also received three years' probation, and a five-year prohibition on possessing any weapons, on the assault with a weapon charge.

A charge of attempted murder was withdrawn, court documents show.

Hebert was charged in November 2019 after an incident at a Vickers Street South home.

Police at the time said a male had attacked another person in the home. The victim, who police said was also threatened, fled the house and called 911 from a neighbouring residence.

Hebert served three terms on city council. He was defeated in the last municipal election.