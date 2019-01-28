A former Thunder Bay city councillor facing an attempted murder charge will be back in court next week.

Larry Hebert was charged in November 2019 following an incident at a Vickers Street South home.

At the time, Thunder Bay police said at the time said officers were called to the home after a male had allegedly attacked another person inside the home. The victim, police said, was also threatened during the incident, but was able to flee and call 911 from a neighbouring residence.

During a brief court appearance on Thursday, Hebert was remanded into custody.

He'll next appear in bail court on Jan. 23.

Hebert served three terms on city council, but was defeated in the last municipal election.