Former Thunder Bay city councillor released from custody

A former Thunder Bay city councillor facing an attempted murder charge has been released from custody.

During a court proceeding on Monday, Larry Hebert was released on a surety.

He's subject to a number of conditions: Hebert has been ordered to avoid alcohol or other intoxicating substances, prohibited from possessing weapons, and is not allowed to contact, or be in the vicinity of, several people.

If any of the conditions are breached, Hebert could be ordered to pay $1,000, and his surety $10,000.

He's due back in court on Feb. 25.

Hebert was charged in November after an incident on a Vickers Street South home.

Police at the time said a male had attacked another person in the home. The victim, who police said was also threatened, fled the house and called 911 from a neighbouring residence.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban.

Hebert served three terms on city council. He was defeated in the last municipal election.