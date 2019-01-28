Pre-trial Thursday for former Thunder Bay city councillor charged with attempted murder

A former Thunder Bay city councillor, who is facing a charge of attempted murder, will be back in court Thursday.

Larry Hebert was charged in November following an incident at a Vickers Street South home.

At the time, police said a male had attacked another person inside the home. The victim, who police said was also threatened, was able to flee and call 911 from a neighbouring house.

Hebert, who remains in custody, is due back in Thunder Bay court on Thursday for a pre-trial.

Hebert served three terms on Thunder Bay City Council. He was defeated in 2018's at-large race.