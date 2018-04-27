Pre-trial for Larry Hebert scheduled for Jan. 16
Former Thunder Bay city councillor facing charge of attempted murder
A former Thunder Bay city councillor facing a charge of attempted murder will be back in court next week.
Larry Hebert — who served three terms on council — was charged in November following an incident at a residence on Vickers Street South.
Police have said officers were called to the home with reports of a disturbance.
Responding officers learned an altercation had taken place inside the residence, during which a male had threatened and attacked another individual inside the home.
The victim was able to flee to a neighbouring home and called 911, and the accused was subsequently arrested.
Details about the incident are subject to publication bans.
During a brief court proceeding on Tuesday, Hebert's case was remanded until Jan. 16, when a pre-trial is expected to take place.
Hebert remains in custody.