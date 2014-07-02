Former Thunder Bay city councillor charged with attempted murder back in court Tuesday

A former Thunder Bay city councillor facing a charge of attempted murder is due back in court on Tuesday.

Larry Hebert was charged in November following what police described as an incident in a home on Vickers Street South.

At the time, police said officers were called to the home following a disturbance, after a male had attacked another person.

The victim was also threatened, police said, and fled the home to call 911 from a neighbour's house.

Details of the matter are subject to a publication ban.

Hebert made a brief appearance in court on Monday, during which the matter was remanded until Tuesday to be spoken to.

Hebert remains in custody.

He served three terms on city council, before being defeated in last year's councillor-at-large race.