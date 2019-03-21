Police arrest 3 in 'largest single seizure of fentanyl' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Three people have been arrested and charged in what city police believe is the "largest single seizure of fentanyl" in the northwestern Ontario city to-date.

Police said officers were called to the zero-to-100 block of Peter Street just before 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday and arrested a 20-year-old from Toronto, and, from Thunder Bay, a 54-year-old and a 35-year-old. They all face charges of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

"It's a large amount," Staff Sgt. Shawn Harrison said of the quantity of fentanyl they seized. "What we have to remember is, again not knowing ... how pure the quantity is, two milligrams of fentanyl is technically fatal for most people."

"There's a lot more than two milligrams there; I'd estimate that you could probably make most of Thunder Bay, [if the drug is] in a pure form, very, very ill, if not kill people with that amount that we seized."

Shawn Harrison is a staff sergeant with Thunder Bay police. (Cathy Alex/CBC) Through a several-months-long investigation by the joint task force, which involves several police forces that operate in the northwest, city police said they identified a suspect believed to be in possession of fentanyl landing at the Thunder Bay International Airport from Toronto just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a written release on Thursday, when the three suspects were arrested on Peter Street, officers located the opioid in a backpack being worn by one of the accused, as well as on the person. The three were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the police station on Balmoral Street.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for a vehicle and the home on Peter Street and found more fentanyl, a quantity of hydromorphone pills, about $28,000 in cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, police said.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have arrested three people as a result of a drug investigation. (Thunder Bay Police Service / Submitted) Police said the estimated value of the fentanyl seized is more than $160,000 and the estimated value of the pills seized is nearly $1,000.

Harrison said police are looking into how such a large quantity of drugs was able to get on a commercial flight.

"We have concerns about that, obviously," he said. "It's obviously a concerning amount that somebody's ... able to bring it on a flight."

"We had information that this was going on, it was a matter of ensuring that we were there when the time happened."

Harrison said, at this point, police haven't confirmed whether there are any gang connections to this case.

All three accused appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded into custody with future court dates.