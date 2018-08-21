Conservation officers sedate, relocate bear after police find it 'up a tree' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A bear that was located in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been sedated for transport and relocated to outside the city limits on Monday afternoon according to Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police said they were called to the area of Hull Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. on August 20 about a large bear in the area.

Officers were unable to locate the bear when they arrived on the scene, but after receiving multiple calls around 5 p.m. about a bear in the Cox Crescent and Crescent Avenue area, police finally located the animal up on a tree near the bike path off Hinton Avenue and Blanchard Street.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, officers determined the bear to be aggressive and contacted the MNR for assistance.

Conservation officers arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m. and sedated the bear for transportation and relocation.