Former Thunder Bay-area volunteer firefighter acquitted of arson
The member of the Lappe Fire Department had been charged with arson and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence after March 2017 blaze that destroyed a vacant Gorham Township home.
CBC News ·
Cody Plummer was found not guilty to one charge of arson last week after a trial that began in September. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC)

A former Thunder Bay-area volunteer firefighter has been found not guilty of arson for a fire that destroyed a vacant home.

Cody Plummer, who had been a member of the Lappe Fire Department, was acquitted from charges of arson and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

An Ontario Superior Court justice issued the verdict last week with a verbal ruling, following a trial that began in September.

A March 2017 blaze destroyed an unoccupied home in Gorham Township north of Thunder Bay. Police investigated the fire as being suspicious.

Plummer, 22 at the time, was charged two months later.

