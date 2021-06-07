Storm rips through Lappe area, rural sections around Thunder Bay

The sound of chainsaws was heard throughout most of Saturday in rural areas near Thunder Bay, Ont., after a violent Friday night storm toppled many trees to the ground.

The storm ripped through rural sections surrounding the city, seeming to do much of its damage in the Lappe area, including at One Island, Dog, Hawkeye and Trout Lakes.

Hydro One said it brought in crews from Sudbury, Timmins and Marathon to restore electricity to customers. About 4,500 properties were without electricity at the peak of the outages. Most customers had power restored by Saturday, however, a few customers didn't get their lights back on until Monday evening.

The utility said wind gusts of up to 110 km/h were recorded, which caused lots of damage to power lines due to trees being blown onto power lines. As well, 20 utility poles needed replacement from the storm.

"A number of areas were difficult to access due to trees down across roads and specialized equipment was required for off-road hard to reach sites," the utility said in a written statement to CBC News.

Trees were pushed over in the Dog Lake and Lappe area after a storm ripped through the area on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Mary-Jean Cormier/CBC)

Boats and docks were also flipped over at numerous lakes in the Lappe area from the high winds. Hail was also reported with the storm.

Environment Canada did not respond to CBC's request for comment by publication time, to confirm if microbursts or a tornado had touched down in the area.

The agency did issue a severe thunderstorm warning for the city just before 9 p.m. on Friday, noting the storm had the possibility of producing nickel-to-toonie sized hail, wind gusts of up to 120 km/h which could create damaging winds which were capable of "overturning large vehicles."