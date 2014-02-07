Lappe-area property owners frustrated by process for new gravel pits

The process to object to two proposed gravel pits north of Thunder Bay, Ont., has frustrated nearby property owners, who feel the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is not taking their concerns seriously.

Bruno's Contracting and Milne Aggregates have proposed to take gravel out of two separate pits, one near One Island Lake, and the other near Hawkeye Lake. Access to and from the pits would be on Gilbride Road, which is maintained by a local roads board, part of which is in Fowler Township.

Maryanne Commuzzi, who lives at Hawkeye Lake, said it feels like the concerns raised over the past two years have meant nothing, as the MNRF directs all concerns to the companies that want to operate the pit.

"If they were in the position to be the ones making decisions, these pits would be up and running in full swing already," Commuzzi said. "So, the Ministry is really neglecting their responsibility in answering the questions we've asked."

Commuzzi said people who live in the area, or have camps in the vicinity have a number of environmental concerns, particularly because of the size of the proposed operations.

"There are environmental impacts. We're not done yet. We're trying to get the safety addressed, and the environmental issue will be addressed as far as I'm concerned."

Commuzzi said the two proposed pits are large, with the Milne opreration at 194 hectares in size, and the Bruno's site at 900 hectares.

"We've got a wetland area that's going to be totally torn up with these gravel pits. It's like nobody answers our questions."

The tens of thousands of tonnes of gravel that would be extracted from the two sites would be hauled down Gilbride Road, a treated road which has numerous twists, turns and blind corners.

Michelle Nowak, an outreach specialist with the MNRF, said the process outlined by the ministry is being followed, which also includes safety concerns. She said the ministry is aware of safety concerns on Gilbride Road.

"The applicants for each of the aggregate permit applications are working to resolve the concerns raised during consultation," she said.

"When this work is concluded, MNRF will receive documentation from the applicants, which will outline the concerns raised and the efforts the applicants have made to address those concerns."

Aggregate operators do pay the province about 73 cents per tonne in fees and royalties.