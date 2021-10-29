Early-morning fire damages rooms at Thunder Bay's Landmark Hotel

The cause of a fire that damaged rooms at a Thunder Bay hotel on Thursday morning is under investigation, firefighters said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Landmark Hotel at about 3 a.m. Thursday with reports of a structural fire.

Responding crews found a fire in a room on the hotel's third floor, and broke down the room's door to access the blaze.

All occupants of the hotel were evacuated, and firefighters searched the room, finding it to be empty.

Firefighters ran a hand line to a nearby standpipe connection and extinguished the blaze.

There were no injuries, and while fire damage was limited to one room, adjoining rooms also saw smoke and water damage, firefighters said.