Lakehead University women's basketball hires new coach

Hugo Boisvert will be the new coach of the women's basketball team at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Boisvert, the lead assistant with the women's team at Laval University in Quebec, will take over from interim head coach David McCallum, who has been in the role since the beginning of the season.

McCallum replaced former coach Jon Kreiner, who says "a decision was made to part ways" with the university this fall.

Boisvert has experience with both men's and women's teams at Laval. The women's team currently sits atop the Quebec division with an 8-3 record.

"I'm looking forward to getting started at Lakehead," Boisvert said in a statement issued by the university Friday.

"It was really clear to me when I visited that the community is very involved with the Thunderwolves — it was obvious walking around and meeting locals that they're in tune with their sports teams, and you can tell there's a tremendous amount of care. It's a very appealing community."

Boisvert will officially take over on June 1, but will be recruiting players before then, the university said in the release.

Boisvert's hiring comes after longtime coach Kreiner quietly left the program this fall. The university has not made any public comment about why Kreiner is no longer the coach, but he told CBC News it was a mutual decision to "part ways"

Ten people currently or formerly affiliated with Lakehead University's women's basketball program have spoken to CBC News about allegations of athlete maltreatment by Kreiner — including bullying, kicking basketballs at players and breaking clipboards.

Six of those sources also told CBC News the university began an internal investigation into allegations Kreiner stole thousands of dollars from athletes over at least 10 years through the university's work-study program. Five of them said they know senior members in the athletic department were aware of these allegations, but failed to stop the theft and protect athletes.

Kreiner has declined all requests to speak to this matter, but says he stands by his coaching record and professional conduct.

"I am not able to provide any other details in response to these allegations. I remain confident in my record, my commitment to the teams and organization, and professional conduct," Kreiner said in a statement.

The university has declined all requests for comment on those allegations, or Kreiner's absence, saying it is a "personnel matter."