Lakehead University prepares for virtual convocation

Thunder Bay's Lakehead University is preparing to host its annual, and virtual, convocation ceremony this weekend, an event that will include the recognition of five exceptional people for their achievements, the institution said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's convocation ceremonies will be streamed online.

The main ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.

During the ceremony, honorary degrees will be given to Murray Sinclair, Rosalind Lockyer, and Donald Paterson.

In addition, Seppo Paivalainen and Vince Mirabelli will be named Fellows of the University.

Moira McPerson, Lakehead's president and vice-chancellor, will also give an address during the Saturday ceremony.

The main ceremony is one of several convocation events taking place over the week, with departmental graduation events scheduled. Here's a rundown:

Monday, June 7 - Faculty of Health and Behavioural Sciences (10 a.m.), and Northern Ontario School of Medicine (West Campus (1 p.m.).

Tuesday, June 8: Faculty of Science and Environmental Studies (10 a.m.), Faculty of Law (1 p.m.).

Wednesday, June 9: Faculty of Natural Resources Management (10 a.m.), Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (1 p.m.).

Thursday, June 10: Faculty of Engineering (10 a.m.), Faculty of Education (1 p.m.).

Friday, June 11: Faculty of Business Administration (10 a.m.).

About 2,600 students are slated to graduate this year, Lakehead said.