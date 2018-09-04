Lakehead University not at capacity for its education program

The head of the Faculty of Education at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., says the school can only graduate half the number of would-be teachers it used to be able to, but the program hasn't been full for awhile.

Provincial legislation caps the number of students in the education program at 857 in a given academic year, education dean John O'Meara told CBC News but the school hasn't been at that ceiling "for a number of years."

O'Meara said that's due to previous reductions in the number of allowable spaces in the program, compounded by Lakehead's relative isolation in northwestern Ontario.

But, he said, that may change.

"What we've seen across both of our campuses is an increase in applications and enrolment in the past year or two," he said. "That's in response to the perception that there is an improving employment situation in the province."

Some officials with teachers colleges in Ontario have sounded the alarm over a potential teacher shortage in the province due to reductions several years ago in the number of students that can be admitted to study education.

Lakehead University can have a maximum of 857 students in its education program in a given academic year, the dean of the faculty says. But now, the program takes two years to complete, not one. Those measures were taken in response to an oversupply of graduates in Ontario, starting in the early 2000s, with not nearly enough teaching positions waiting for them. In 2015, the then-Liberal government also changed education programs from one year to two, effectively cutting in half the number of students graduating per year.

"It's been very evident that school boards are much more active in hiring than they have been in previous years, O'Meara said, referencing what he's seen in the past 12 months. "There's been a gradual improvement over the past three or four years in employment for recent graduates but it's really strengthened considerably in the last year."

Teachers in specific areas, like French, technology and some sciences, are in particularly high demand and will continue to be, O'Meara said.

"French is a particularly acute one, not just in Ontario but really right across the country," he said. "So we're seeing, in different parts of the province and in different specific areas, that there are pressures on the supply."

Going forward, forecasting that balance between supply and demand for teachers will be difficult, he said, especially since not everyone who graduates from a school in Ontario stays in the province to teach. Keeping an eye on the number of teachers retiring can help, O'Meara added.

"It's hard to model all of those things and capture all of the variables that might impact how many people are actually available to work," he said. "It is important to do the best they can to model the number of retirees, because those are people who need to be replaced absolutely."

"Those are more predictable."