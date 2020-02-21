Provincial funding will help Lakehead researcher 'go for discoveries'

Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines announced funding Thursday for two initiatives at Lakehead University, one related to nanomaterials and the other related to traffic safety.

The province has granted $125,000 to Maryam Ebrahimi, an assistant professor of chemistry and the Canada research chair in low-dimensional nanomaterials, to help purchase a state-of-the-art scanning tunneling microscope.

The technology will allow her to study the interactions of molecules and their reactions at nanoscale – smaller than one billionth of a metre, she explained.

"You can just say that you're playing a molecular Lego game," she said.

Ebrahimi is looking at the properties of different molecules and different reactions in order to develop new materials that could one day find a place in technologies ranging from smart phones to environmental applications, she said.

"We look at creating materials using the means that we have at the nano scale and sub-molecular scale to produce materials that I call nanomaterials that show novel properties that have not been seen before," she explained. "Our goal is not to produce something that right tomorrow we have an application [for], but rather, using the fundamental science and having access to state-of-the-art equipment, to go for discoveries."

In addition to funding Ebrahimi's work, the province also granted $15,707 to Michel Bedard, the director of Lakehead's Centre for Research on Safe Driving to help purchase a new driving simulator.

The simulator will replace the previous machine, purchased in 2004, according to a news release from the university.