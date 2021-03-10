Lakehead University professor charged with sexual assault involving a student

A 57-year-old university professor in Thunder Bay has been charged with sexual assault involving a student.

Thunder Bay police on Wednesday said Han Chen was arrested for two alleged incidents that took place in late January, with an investigation starting days later.

Police alleged the victim had been seeking academic assistance from Chen.

Chen has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. He has been released with conditions and is due to appear in court on March 30.

Police said the service's major crimes unit is involved in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

University officials declined to comment when asked about Chen's employment status.

"We cannot comment on matters regarding members of our University community, and furthermore cannot respond to questions related to an ongoing police investigation," university officials said in a statement.