Students and staff at Lakehead University's Thunder Bay, Ont., campus now have a new facility that's aimed at helping "students, researchers and entrepreneurs in developing and commercializing new technologies and products."

On Friday, Lakehead University held the grand opening of the new Centre for Advanced Studies in Engineering and Sciences, into which the Ontario government invested a total of $5 million.

An impressive new addition to <a href="https://twitter.com/mylakehead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mylakehead</a> Thunder Bay campus: the new Centre for Advanced Studies in Engineering and Sciences (CASES). The Alumni Association is proud to have contributed to the project, with a new study space for students! <a href="https://t.co/JECKgtXJjb">pic.twitter.com/JECKgtXJjb</a> —@LakeheadAlumni

"Our government ... is proud to provide students and researchers at Lakehead University with better equipment, training and resources to conduct innovative research, while creating jobs," parliamentary assistant to the minister of energy, northern development and mines, Ross Romano, stated in a written release on Friday.

A total of 67 jobs have been created thanks to the new, 42 thousand-square-foot facility, according to Friday's statement.

The new facility includes new laboratories and equipment to support the university's advanced research and training needs while helping Lakehead University students develop new products and technologies that could benefit the natural resource industries in northern Ontario.