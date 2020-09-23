Lakehead University homecoming goes online

Lakehead University is taking a different approach to this year's Alumni Homecoming Weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event - which runs from Oct. 1-3 - will be completely virtual this year, Lakehead said.

The weekend will feature interactive games, speeches from alumni, an ale and cheese tasting, and the Lakehead Celebrates event, which honours alumni.

"We have built an exceptional tradition for our alumni and friends with Lakehead's homecoming weekend," Alumni Association president Karen Boz said in a statement.

"While it is important for us to continue to follow health guidelines so we may all remain safe, we felt very strongly that the show must go on," she said. "The opportunity to open up our homecoming program to our fellow alumni living around the world in this new online format is something that we are truly excited about."

The virtual homecoming weekend is free, and participants are encouraged to to pre-register as some events require an RSVP.