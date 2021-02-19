Lakehead University still undecided about possible schedule changes after cyberattack

Lakehead University officials say they haven't decided if the school will defer exams, extend reading week or move deadlines for assignments due to a cyberattack that shut down parts of its computer systems.

In a Friday interview with CBC News, university provost and vice president David Barnett said the school's leadership is talking about it.

"We are continuing to look at this," Barnett said, "But our goal is to be able to have classes back on Monday, and if we are going to defer things we'll examine that over the next few days as we get towards Monday."

More than 2,400 students have signed a petition to extend reading week by the number of days the computers are inaccessible. Some have expressed concerns about midterms scheduled for Monday.

"Reading week is given to students as a time to catch up on assignments and prepare for midterms," the petition reads. "Without access to mycourselink, Lakehead Google services such as Gmail and Google Docs, the Lakehead library, and documentary platforms requiring Lakehead emails, it has become near impossible for students to accomplish everything they needed to over reading week."

Officials at Lakehead are aware of the petition and the concerns of the students, Barnett said, but he reiterated that they are still discussing the matter.

When asked if the university had set a deadline for communicating any scheduling decisions to students, Barnett would not provide one.

"We're continuing to have those discussions," he said. "This is a fairly dynamic and evolving situation. We have been meeting fairly continuously to try and address the challenges presented by this, and we have been making communications through the platforms that we have available to us, and we'll continue to try and move that decision forward so that students and faculty members can be informed as soon as possible."

University officials said the Tuesday attack was directed at the school's file share servers, and staff removed all access to those servers as soon as they became aware of the issue.

A technical team is making progress on restoring online learning platforms and the goal is to have them back up and running on Monday, Barnett said.

Officials are working with cybersecurity experts to determine the scale of the data breach, according to Kathy Pozihun, the university's vice president of administration and finance.

Pozihun could not yet say whether personal or financial information about students was accessed.