Lakehead University campus computers remain inaccessible due to cyber attack

Computers on Lakehead University's campus remain unavailable for use as the institution continues to deal with a cyber attack.

Lakehead announced the cyber attack Tuesday afternoon, saying at the time all computers on both the Thunder Bay and Orillia campuses were being shut down.

In an update provided on Thursday morning, Lakehead said the attack was directed at its file share servers, and Technology Services Centre staff removed all access to those services as soon as they became aware of the attack.

Staff are working to determine exactly which servers, and data, were affected by the attack. In the meantime, all information stored on the file servers will be inaccessible, and all campus computers unavailable for use.

Lakehead said cybersecurity experts have been brought in to investigate and help staff resolve the matter.