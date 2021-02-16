Lakehead University responding to cyber attack

Lakehead University is cutting off access to its servers as it tries to manage a cyber attack.

The university released a statement Tuesday afternoon, confirming the incident.

University officials said all computers on both the Thunder Bay and Orillia campuses are being required to shut down immediately, with technology services personnel turning off any on-campus computers that were not shut off after they were last used.

All data and services hosted by university servers, including website access and file sharing drives, will be unavailable, university officials added. All Google-based services, including email, will also be unavailable for at least a few hours.