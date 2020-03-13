Lakehead University and Confederation College modify campus operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Lakehead University is modifying class schedules while instructors, faculty, and academic support staff prepare to deliver course content in alternative ways.

The university's President and Vice-Chancellor, Moira McPherson, said in a statement on Friday that classes are cancelled on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 as the university prepares to provide support to assist instructors with preparations for other modes of course delivery.

Any exams scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled, said the statement provided by the university.

LU classes move off campus as of March 18

Starting Wednesday, March 18 and for the remainder of the term, Lakehead University will be delivering all of its courses online, or via alternative modes of delivery.

"While the measures outlined above are a reflection of extraordinary circumstances, I believe Lakehead University's faculty, staff and students have the collective strength to come through this with resolve," read the statement from McPerson. "Being part of Lakehead University means that we work together to create an inclusive, accessible and safe environment for all."

McPherson added that since December 2019, Lakehead University has been working through its emergency planning processes to assess and be prepared to respond to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Lakehead University campuses in Thunder Bay and Orillia will remain open for the time being, while all other Lakehead University events are to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

All faculty and staff should continue to report to work as usual, according to the statement from McPherson.

The university is reminding students, faculty, and staff to contact their local health unit if they begin to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, and to reduce contact with others by isolating yourself.

Staff and students are being encouraged to continue to monitor Lakehead University emails and their web page for updates .

Classes and operations continue at Confederation College

On Friday, officials at Confederation College said they are continuing to monitor developments involving the COVID-19 virus while some classes and other operations at certain campuses are modified.

The college said it's proactively preparing for the potential need to move to online only classes, but at present will continue to deliver classes and services as originally scheduled, including face-to-face delivery.

Four regional campuses, including Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Wawa will be closed starting Monday, March 16, 2020, with classes being held online.

College officials said arrangements are being made for all students who do not already have at-home logins, and are advising students to email their respective campus for assistance.

As for events at the college, the Thunder Bay campus Water Week public event originally scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Confederation is reviewing events on a case-by-case basis and will communicate any decisions regarding cancellations or postponements as decisions are made.

According to a statement from the college on Thursday, proactive measures are in place on campuses, including the establishment of a steering committee, increased cleaning and education, and new travel protocols for students and staff.

Since January 30, Confederation College has increased the cleaning of washrooms, high-touch areas, such as door handles, and common areas. Hand sanitizer stations have also been added across its nine campuses.

As for travel, academic trips have been restricted until further notice by the college, and any student, employee or contractor returning from a Level 3 country or region will be required to stay off-campus for 14 days as they undergo the Government of Canada's mandatory period of self-isolation.

Confederation College students and staff can look for updates from the college online.