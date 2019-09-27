A better bush plane: Lakehead University students embark on design challenge

A team of engineering students from Lakehead University plan to design and build a prototype bush plane this fall.

The four-person team will build the three-metre plane as an entry in the Society of Automotive Engineers Aero design competition, which runs next spring.

Shawn Hsiung is the spokesperson for the team.

He said the plan is to build a scaled down bush plane with short takeoff and landing abilities.

"Our goal is to design an aircraft that can carry as much payload as possible, at the same time keeping our airplane weight the minimum possible," he said. "Our goal is to take off within a 100 feet, and land within 100 feet."

The plane will be flown by remote control.

Hsiung said all the team members have extensive hands-on building experience, and that could give them an upper hand in the competition.

"I think a lot of university students competing in it, they have a lot of knowledge in a theory base. But they don't really have much hands-on [experience]. So I think that gives us a pretty big advantage," he said.

Hsiung said all four team members already have mechanical engineering degrees from the Northern Alberta Institute of technology.

The LU team will compete with 80 other universities from around the world in the competition. Judging will take place next March in Lakeland, Florida.

The four team members are also required to complete the project in order to graduate from their program.

Hsiung said they are now raising money for the project — he estimates it will cost $8,000.