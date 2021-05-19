Lakehead University researchers awarded $25K to study COVID-19 impact on mental health, physical activity

Researchers at Lakehead University have received a $25,000 grant that will allow them to take a closer look at how COVID-19 has impacted students' physical activity behaviour and mental health.

Ian Newhouse and Erin Pearson, professors with the School of Kinesiology, will lead the project being funded through Bell Let's Talk's Post-Secondary Fund, which has awarded a total of nearly $3 million to 123 post-secondary institutions across Canada.

"To be able to have these funds will enable us to really work closely with the students to see what they need more of, and to understand better what mental-health supports they need and how physical activity might be useful for them as a health promotion strategy," said Pearson in an interview with CBC.

Bell Let's Talk's fund will support activities aligned with the voluntary National Standard of Canada for Mental and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students.

The Thunder Bay-based research aims to identify health promoting strategies that can be used to develop future programming at Lakehead.

"While a strong link has been established between mental health and physical activity, the question of how to best promote physical activity during a pandemic — particularly in the context of post-secondary students – needs further exploration," said Newhouse.

"It is possible that some strategies honed during the pandemic could also carry forward to non-pandemic times."

Project to build on recent pandemic research

The project, called "Moving through COVID-19: Understanding physical activity behaviours and mental health experiences of university students," will be undertaken over the next year. It will build on a pilot study that investigated physical activity levels in a university-aged, healthy cohort from January 2020 to March 2021.

Pearson said the hope is the current project will identify the facilitators and barriers to physical activity and its impact as a mental-health support.

The research team is also partnering with Lakehead's Student Health and Wellness as part of "continued efforts to enhance services and programs to better meet the needs of students during the ever-changing climate caused by the pandemic."

"The research results will help identify potential risk factors for student mental health, adding to the evidence that informs our health promotion strategies," said Cheryl D'Angelo, director of Student Health and Wellness.

The project is set to target a diverse range of students to determine the best ways to enhance physical activity and mental health.