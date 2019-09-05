'Indigenous students matter': Lakehead University opens new Aboriginal support services office

The new offices for Aboriginal Cultural and Support Services at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay have pride of place, just inside the front doors of one of the main buildings on the northwestern Ontario campus.

The service has been operating since 1987 but until recently was located below ground, near several other student support groups, explained Denise Baxter, the university's vice-provost.

The prominent new location in The Agora is significant because as soon as students, faculty and visitors enter the building they will be able to see "here is a place for students, designed with students and for use by students," she said.

'Student well-being is really a priority'

"To me it really signals a strong commitment by the university that Indigenous students matter and that student well-being is really a priority."

The offices include a large study space for students, and a "really beautiful elders room where students can go and sit with elders, they can receive teachings from elders, they can talk personally with the elders if there are things weighing on their mind or they need some guidance."

As well, students can get advice and help from a social worker when they are entering or leaving university, need help finding housing or childcare or are looking for access to physical and mental health services.

Students 'really excited about it'

Baxter said close to 700 students have already joined the services' mailing list to receive information about many of the weekly events on offer including community feasts and gathering, which are open to anyone on campus.

"We've had all kinds of people popping in and I've been here this past week with the students who are coming back and they're really excited about it."

The office officially opened Wednesday.