Lakehead students mixed on paying optional student fees

Some Lakehead University students told CBC they plan to opt out of all non-essential student fees when presented with the option, while others said they would continue paying all of them, and still others said they would pick and choose.

The province announced in January that students will now be free to opt out of so-called "non-essential" student fees used to pay for student clubs and events.

"If they don't really benefit me, I don't know why I should be paying for it," Alex Kossaian said.

Gabriel Hall concurred.

"I'm just not really in a position right now financially to be distributing out all my money to other people," he said. "I need money right now to limit my debt because the Ontario government just changed a whole bunch of OSAP laws, and now the interest is going to start right away on ... loans."

Lakehead students currently pay a student activity fee of $94.66, which covers the cost of student activities and events, an ombudsperson and student advocacy and support services, according to a breakdown provided to the CBC by the Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU).

Farhan Yousaf is the vice president of finance and operations for the Lakehead University Student Union. He told CBC that LUSU plans to launch a campaign aimed at encouraging students to keep paying the newly-optional student fees. (LUSU)

A second activity fee of $39.61 collects money for the campus food bank, multi-cultural and Indigenous awareness programming, Pride and gender equity programming, according to the breakdown.

In addition, fees of between 50 cents and $17 per student go towards a social action fund, the African Caribbean Student Association, the campus radio station, Indigenous programming such as the LUNSA powwow, the Nanabijou child care centre, the sustainability centre, the Canadian Federation of Students and World University Service of Canada

Keanna Adamson and Erica Richardson will pay for it all, they said.

"We all go through our struggles with school and paying for school, but I think that it's important, if we're able to pay for school, then to pay for some of the other things because some people may be struggling way more than we are," Adamson said.

Richardson feels she's benefited greatly from funding for student events, she added.

Some students would like to pay more for some services

"Lots of the events that they have here in the Agora I've participated [in]," she said. "I live in the country, so I stay here all day, so when all the events are going on, I participate."

One student, Zaira Gocatek, said she'd like to be able to contribute more money to some groups or divert funds from one would-be recipient to another.

"I would like more funding toward the Aboriginal programming," she said, "or just allocating less on the radio in my opinion [and more] toward other groups just to promote diversity in this university, because I feel that lacks a lot."

Josie Ngo was similarly reluctant to pay the $10 annual fee to fund LU Radio, the campus radio station.

"I didn't even know we had one," she said.

Some students also said they'd like more options when it comes to the activity fees.

Some students want to pay in proportion to their use of services

Gocatek takes far less advantage of student activities now that she's an upper-year student than she did when she was a first-year, she said. She'd appreciate multiple activity fee options, she added, so that students can pay in proportion to their usage.

Anns John said she too was happy to contribute to the cost of events and activities, but as an international student, the current fee of nearly $95 was too high on top of all of her other costs.

Fifty would be more affordable for her, she said.

The student union is still consulting with government and the university's administration to determine whether some services currently lumped into the non-essential package should be categorized as essential, said Farhan Yousaf, the student union's vice president of finance and operations.

"There's a lot of gray areas around what is essential and what is non-essential."

Meanwhile, LUSU plans to launch an ongoing campaign to advertise the benefits of opting into the fees, he said.

"A lot of students don't realize the services they benefit from right now," he said.