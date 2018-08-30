Lakehead University students move into residence in style

Around 400 students moved into residence at Lakehead University on Wednesday, and the University went out of its way to make them feel welcome.

The official Residence Move-In Day featured a DJ near the parking lot and a crowd of residence staff, outfitted in blue and armed with dollies, helping students move their belongings to their rooms.

"...it's really great help, so very welcoming," said Fatima Rahman, who just moved to Thunder Bay from Hamilton to study nursing.

Students carted boxes and tubs into the residence building containing clothes, bedding, and more novel items.

Asked about the strangest item he'd helped move during the day, blue-shirted student staff member Neel Shah described a collection of three 1980s amplifiers and a new-looking guitar.

"This is the type of cool stuff [we see]," he said.

Ann Leman-Viggers, who just moved from the Newmarket area to study physics, said she arrived with nothing but clothes and picked up a few items when she arrived.

But she was waiting to see her room before deciding how to decorate it.

"It's about the same size as my room at home," she said upon seeing it for the first time. "My favourite colour is blue, so I just have a lot of blue things, so hopefully a lot of blue things will look nice together."

A total of about 800 students have now moved into residence, according to a university spokesperson.

The school offered them a number of services Wednesday, including campus tours, city tours, a student health and wellness open house and an outing to Live on the Waterfront at Marina Park.