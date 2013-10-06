Current trustee and former chair 'censured' by Lakehead Public Schools Board of Trustees

The Lakehead Public Schools Board of Trustees passed a motion to censure Deborah Massaro for failing to comply with the trustee's code of conduct.

The motion to censure specifically cites principle six of the code of conduct, which addresses the requirement of a trustee to uphold the decisions made by the board, irrespective of personal opinions.

The motion was passed during the regular board meeting on May 26.

Ellen Chambers, the current chair of the board of trustees, said there was a motion that was passed during a closed session meeting "and that hadn't been followed by Trustee Massaro."

"We followed committee rules and the code of conduct process and there was a committee struck ... the facts were then shared with all trustees. Then, trustees met and based on the facts, passed a motion to censure Trustee Massaro."

Chambers added, "censure means we are publicly stating that this person has not followed the code of conduct and telling the public that that's occurred ... and it's serious."

There are three possible sanctions listed in the trustee's code of conduct, including the barring of a trustee from part or all of a meeting, the barring of a trustee from sitting on one or more committees of the board, and censure.

Trustees aren't generally censured. It was a serious matter to go through ... to follow the code of conduct process and to make that decision as a group. - Ellen Chambers, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Lakehead Public Schools

Chambers would not comment on the substance of the original motion that Massaro did not follow, citing confidentiality concerns because the original motion was passed during a meeting that was closed to the public.

However, Chambers said, "to do that is a serious thing. Trustees aren't generally censured. It was a serious matter to go through ... to follow the code of conduct process and to make that decision as a group."

The full motion reads: "That the Board of Trustees censure Trustee Massaro based on Principle 6: Upholding Decisions and remind her that each trustee shall comply with Board policies, procedures, by-laws and rules of order."

Massaro was first elected to the Lakehead District School Board in 2000 and served as the chair of the board for two separate stints, December 2007 to November 2014 and December 2015 to November 2018.

Massaro cites 'health issues' causing poor attendance

However, a review of the publicly available minutes for every standing committee, annual, regular and special board meeting since the 2018 municipal elections show that Massaro has an attendance rate slightly more than 50 per cent.

Since being re-elected in 2018, Massaro has attended just 21 of the 40 meetings that were held between Dec. 4, 2018 and June 3, 2020.

During the 2020 meeting schedule, Massaro has only attended five of the 15 scheduled meetings.

In response to the censure motion, Massaro said, "I have obtained legal advice on the matter. An appeal has been submitted to the board and we await a response."

Massaro cited health reasons as the main reason for her poor attendance record.

"In my nearly 20 years as a trustee and [former] chair of the board, I have had almost perfect attendance. But I've had some health issues in the spring, which prevented me from attending all portions of all meetings."

She added, "I look forward to full attendance come the fall session."

Massaro's attendance record for all board meetings since 2000 could not be independently verified. The board minutes publicly listed on Lakehead Public School's website only date back to 2012.