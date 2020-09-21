New school mask policy came as 'surprise,' but going well says Lakehead Public Schools

Shortly after students in northern Ontario returned to physical classrooms following their winter break, a surprise came from the provincial government.

Alongside the declaration of a second provincial emergency and stay-at-home orders, schools across the region were now being asked to follow new masking guidelines.

"We had no idea this was coming. When we heard about Ford's announcement of the lockdown, we did not get any heads up that we would be expanding our masking protocols," said AJ Keene, superintendent of education with Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Beginning the second week of January, face masks became compulsory for all students in Grades 1-12 while in the school building, on school buses and while outside where physical distancing is not possible. Masking is strongly recommended for students in kindergarten as well.

Previously, only students in Grades 4-12 were required to wear a face mask while at school.

Despite the sudden change, Keene says most parents that he's heard from have been happy with the new guidelines.

"The majority of parents are in favour of it. We have heard from a few parents who are looking to maybe move to virtual because they feel their young children, like seven years old, can't handle a full day with a mask on, but I've only received a couple calls about that."

He added that the implementation of the new guidelines seem to be going smoothlly.

"My visits to schools over last week and this week have seen really no issues at all in the classes. In fact, in a lot of schools, kids in those grades were already wearing masks."

Lakehead Public Schools does not have a policy around alternative personal protective equipment, and Keene says face shields on their own are not acceptable. But he says there are limited circumstances where principals can grant exemptions for some students.

"We do require a process for mask exemption. It doesn't require a medical note, but there has to be some medical reason and documentation for it. The reason we can say that is because we do offer a virtual option for families and students.

"We have very few mask exemptions in our schools right now," said Keene.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board did not provide comment on the new masking policy, nor on how it was being implemented.