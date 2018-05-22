Scottie Wemigwans becomes Lakehead Public School Board's 1st-ever Indigenous trustee

Scottie Wemigwans has become Lakehead Public School's newest trustee — and the first person to fill its newly-created Indigenous trustee position.

Wemigwans, a member of Fort William First Nation, has two children in the public school system and currently works as the financial controller for the Days Inn in Thunder Bay.

He will represent children and families from the First Nations with whom the school board has signed an education service agreement.

"I think it is an extremely important position," Wemigwans told CBC. "A large percentage of the population in Thunder Bay and [the] area is First Nations. So being able to have a voice at the table to help voice any concerns that come up regarding the First Nations directly at the board table is going to be nothing but a positive experience for everyone involved — as well as being able to just bring new ideas to the board."

The position was created in June 2019 when the school board passed a resolution to appoint an Indigenous representative to the board.

A special election was held at Fort William First Nation last month and Wemigwans was officially welcomed at a virtual board meeting on July 28.

"That first board meeting for the Lakehead Public School Board [was] nothing but welcoming and helpful," he said. "They were very happy to have me on the board, and they've been very accommodating."

"It was a little intimidating at first but the current trustees on the board have made that process quite easy and not stressful at all," he said.

First priority: back to school

Meanwhile, one of Wemigwans' roles will be to help implement the Ontario government's new COVID-19 back-to-school plan for the fall.

"We're trying to listen once again," he said, "listen to everyone's concerns and try to do our best to accommodate everyone within the plans the Ontario government's set forth. Personally, I am happy with the results, as of right now. So [it's a matter of] listening to everyone's concerns and trying to make sure we do this right the first time."

Wemigwans said he is looking forward to meeting with the other First Nations educational groups in the region, such as the Aboriginal Education Advisory Committee, to listen to their concerns, he said.

"Just having someone being willing to sit down and listen to everyone and bring those concerns forward I think is something that everyone desperately is just hoping to have," he said.

Wemigwans was elected to a two-year term. That means his term expires at the same time as the other trustees on the board.