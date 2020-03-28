'Okay to reach out for help':Lakehead school board launches mental health site to help people cope in pandemic

The Lakehead Public Schools board in northwestern Ontario has launched a new mental health portal on its website to help students, staff and families cope with the impact of the "unprecedented experience" of living through a global pandemic.

"This is new for everybody," said Megan Tiernan, the mental health lead for the board. "There's a lot of feelings and thoughts going on right now… Being in our homes and being socially isolated can create a lot of anxiety."

One of the goals of launching the portal is to reassure everyone, from elementary students to retired teachers, that "it's okay if they need to reach out for help from other people whether it be by phone, whether they'd like to try to make an appointment to see somebody in person."

Tiernan says the portal has information on how to contact available services and resources in the Thunder Bay, such as the Children's Centre Thunder Bay and the local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association. It also includes links to other organizations such as the Kids Help Phone .

The board also wanted to make sure kids knew the board was continuing to offer services through their school social workers. Those workers offer clinical mental health services to students with mild to moderate anxiety and depression, or who may be facing other challenges and struggles.

Helping students reach their social workers

Tiernan said the portal has advice for high school students, who were already seeing a social worker, on how they can maintain those mental health services.

"Because this happened so suddenly we didn't have the opportunity to prepare them that there would be a gap in services."

Tiernan said students who were receiving mental health services can send her a note outlining how they would like to be contacted by their social worker and arrangements will be made.

"The students can let them know when is a good time to call, what's a good number to call and then the social workers can make sure they're in a confidential space and place to be able to have that conversation."