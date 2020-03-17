Lakehead Region Conservation Authority issues Flood Watch for Lake Superior

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) has issued a Flood Watch for Lake Superior, as water levels rose to 33 centimetres above average in March.

The LRCA said in a press release on Tuesday that water levels on Lake Superior continue to be "well above" average at this time.

According to the authority, the water level at the beginning of March was four centimetres below the record high, which was set in 1986.

"Assuming average water supply conditions, Lake Superior is expected to continue its seasonal decline into March...however it is expected to remain above average for a prolonged period of time," read a statement provided by the LRCA.

The LRCA said Lake Superior has considerably less ice coverage compared to March 2019. Currently the authority is reporting that ice cover is at 4.6 per cent as of March 17, 2020. In March 2019, ice coverage was over 90 per cent.

Authority staff said they will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as necessary as part of its flood forecasting and warning program.

Additional information on the Flood Watch can be found here.