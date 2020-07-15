Lakehead Region Conservation Authority having a good summer

After a rough patch that's included vandalism, theft and even natural disaster, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has been getting some good news lately.

Earlier this spring, in late March, someone drove a pickup down the snoe covered walking trail at the Mills Block Conservation area and smashed the railings of a boardwalk. This created a safety hazard for the many users of that area.

But earlier this week, a crew of volunteers from Enbridge Gas rebuilt a brand new walking bridge at the site.

Ryan Mackett is the communications manager at the LRCA.

"Some of the people who were originally involved with the construction of the bridge reached out to us and were appalled and shocked and very upset and offered to fix it up," said Mackett. "Then just the other day Enbridge reached out to us again, and said that they were going to do it on Tuesday, July 14th. Within an hour and a half they fixed the whole thing up free of charge - volunteering their time once again to do that for us."

Mackett said they are grateful for community partnerships like the one with Enbridge, because they are a huge help, especially in difiicult times. S

ince the COVID -19 pandemic , the LRCA has seen a high rate of use for its various properties, particularly those along Lake Superior and the Current River. Both the Cascades and the Silver Harbour conservation areas have been especially busy.

In past years, the LRCA has had to field many complaints about these areas, for everything from off-leash dogs to fires, while receiving little revenue from the day users.

Mackett said in 2020, that has not been the case.

"We've been very surprised and overwhelmingly happy with the general behaviour of the public in our conservation areas, and everyone has been very supportive and understanding," said Mackett. ". We haven't had as many instances of severe vandalism that we would normally expect. And we've actually seen a significant increase in coin box revenue and explorer cards sold."

The boardwalk at the LRCA's Mission Marsh suffered heavy damage in the fall of 2019 (LRCA/Facebook)

Mackett said the LRCA has now turned its sights to the boardwalk at Mission Marsh that Lake Superior pummelled during a storm in the late fall of 2019. The popular boardwalk has been closed ever since, but Mackett said it's time to figure out how to move forward.

"We have now been able to secure the services of a structural engineer who will be going out and inspecting the remains of the boardwalk, " he said. "And basically giving us options for repair, replacement or removal. And we don't know where where we're going to land on that."