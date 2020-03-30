Skip to Main Content
The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority's chief administration officer says she's "disappointed" someone attempted to drive a vehicle over a footbridge at Mills Block Forest, causing heavy damage to the structure in the process.

Bridge in Mills Block Forest built by volunteers using donated material

The chief administration officer with the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority said she's "disappointed" someone attempted to drive a vehicle over a footbridge at Mills Block Forest, causing heavy damage to the structure in the process.

The incident occurred sometime over the weekend, Tammy Cook said.

"It appears that somebody has driven their truck into a small bridge that we had over a wet area," she said, adding the bridge was built by volunteers about two years ago with materials donated by Union Gas.

"It's not wide enough for a vehicle," Cook said. "It's meant for foot traffic only."

Cook said the cost to repair the bridge hasn't been determined yet.

"It's very disappointing that someone would have done this to our area," Cook said. "We've left our areas open at the present time, so people could enjoy going out, and getting out of their house right now."

"But we'll have to re-assess at some point, if we have to close our areas."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.

Mills Block Forest is located on John Street Road.

