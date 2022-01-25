Strike action is back on the table for 55,000 Ontario education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) as negotiations with the province have appear to hit a wall once again.

Thunder Bay schools stayed open during strike action earlier this month in response to controversial back-to-work legislation, but this time, schools will close if employees walk off the job. Students will instead shift to virtual learning options, officials with the Lakehead Public School Board say.

"If there is a strike declared, Monday will be what's called asynchronous learning day. So activities will be posted on classroom websites for students that they can complete in order to continue on with their work and their learning," explained Sherri-Lynne Pharand, director of education for the Lakehead District School Board.

Should the strike extend to multiple days, school will shift to virtual learning, Pharand said.

Exceptions will be made for special education students who will attend school as usual. Daycares within schools will also remain open.

Pharand said students will be able to pick up laptops Monday to prepare for virtual learning.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has previously stated that it will not be affected by any CUPE labour action, as its board does not have CUPE employees.

Negotiations appear stalled

The Lakehead Public School Board employs CUPE members who work as custodial, maintenance, and cafeteria workers. The board says those workers are essential when it comes to the health and safety of schools.

"Although a couple of weeks ago we did try to keep schools open, we had to do it with a very limited number of non union staff who, after completing their own work for the day, then went in and cleaned our schools. It was not sustainable for the long term," said Pharand.

Earlier this month, the province passed legislation dubbed Bill 28 on Nov. 3 in a bid to prevent 55,000 CUPE workers from striking.

Devin Klassen is shop steward for CUPE Local 2486 representing custodial and maintenence workers with Thunder Bay's public school board. He was with dozens of other workers on the picket line earlier this month, as the union protested back-to-work legislation. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

But thousands of workers, including education assistants, librarians and custodians, walked off the job anyway, shutting many schools across the province to in-person learning for two days.

However, most schools in northwestern Ontario did stay open, with the exception of some schools in the Kenora and Rainy River districts.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford offered to withdraw the legislation if CUPE members returned to work, which they did. The law was then repealed on Monday.

The CUPE filed another strike notice Wednesday, after talks with the government broke down again.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Stephen Lecce said since talks resumed a few days ago, the province has put forward multiple offers that would add "hundreds of millions of dollars across the sector, especially for lower income workers," but CUPE has thus far rejected them.

"But this government will stay resolved and stay focused at the table to get a deal, especially knowing that we've offered a better option with more money — a significant increase, hundreds of millions of dollars more for lower-paid workers," Lecce said, speaking with reporters at Queen's Park earlier this week.

The statement says CUPE's Ontario School Boards Council of Unions (OSBCU) central bargaining committee was able to reach a middle ground with the province on wages, but alleges the government "refused to invest in the services that students need and parents expect, precipitating this escalation."

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions president Laura Walton speaks at a news conference at the downtown Sheraton hotel in Toronto on Nov. 7, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In the statement, Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said the union is focused on both improving jobs for education workers and improving services for students.

At a news conference later Wednesday, Walton told reporters the province has offered workers a $1/hr raise for each year of a collective agreement, which would amount to a 3.59 per cent raise.

"Let me be clear, that's a win for workers. But it's not enough," she said. The sticking point in talks, Walton said, is that the province is refusing to put money into new student services.