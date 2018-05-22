Thunder Bay public board readies high schools for students

Lakehead Public Schools is making some changes to how education will be delivered in its high schools this fall.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has announced a number of measures designed to keep students and staff safe.

All the board's high schools will be operating on a blended-learning model, the board said, mixing online and in-person classes.

All students in grades 9-12 will attend classes five days a week, and take two courses a day.

The board said the model was developed in consultation with the Ministry of Education and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

The first quadmester begins on Sept. 3, but high school students will return to school in a staggered start to the year, spread across Sept. 8 and 9, depending on their grade.

Elementary schools are restarting in the same way, with students returning on Sept. 8 or 9, depending on grade, the board said.

More information about the learning model will be provided to students by their school, the board said.

The public board also announced this week that its Kickstart classes have been cancelled for the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic.

The Kickstart classes are after-school programs for grade 8 students, which allow them to earn high school credits.